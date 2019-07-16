Drug gangs behind Sri Lanka Easter bombings, President Sirisena claims

PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

COLOMBO - International drug syndicates orchestrated Sri Lanka's deadly Easter Sunday bombings, the country's leader claimed on Monday (July 15), despite earlier blaming the attacks on Islamists.

The statement comes amid a nationwide narcotics crackdown, with President Maithripala Sirisena aiming to reintroduce capital punishment for drug offences.

Authorities have said local Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) were responsible for the suicide bombings in churches and hotels that killed at least 258 people in April. The attacks were later claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

Mr Sirisena's office said the day after the bombings that local terrorists and international terror groups were responsible for the attacks.

But in a statement issued by his office on Monday, Mr Sirisena said the attacks "were the work of international drug dealers".

"Drug barons carried out this attack to discredit me and discourage my anti-narcotics drive. I will not be deterred," he said.

Mr Sirisena is waging a battle against efforts by his governing coalition in Parliament to abolish capital punishment, which has been subject to a moratorium since 1976.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe discounted the President's claims.

"Police completed the investigations within about two weeks," Mr Sudarshana Gunawardana told AFP. "There is no mention of drug dealers being involved. We have no reason to doubt our investigators."

AUTOMATICALLY COMMUTED

He said speedier justice would be a bigger deterrent to drug traffickers than the threat of capital punishment.

"We don't believe hanging people will address the issue, especially considering that it takes several decades to get a conviction."

Sri Lankan courts take on average 17 years to complete criminal trials for grave offences such as murder and rape.

Mr Gunawardana said Mr Wickremesinghe was opposed to capital punishment as it was against the policy of his United National Party, and noted that there was cross-bench support in the legislature to completely abolish it.

Police officials said investigations into the April 21 suicide bombings were still ongoing, and all the more than 100 people in custody were Sri Lankans.

"We are going on the basis that this was a crime planned and executed by a group of radicalised Sri Lankan Muslims," a senior police official told AFP, asking not to be named.

"Everyone involved in the attacks is either dead or in custody."

Mr Sirisena has marshalled public support for an end to the moratorium on the death penalty, saying that hangings would deter the illegal drugs trade.

"If the government brings legislation to abolish capital punishment, I will declare a day of national mourning," Mr Sirisena said in the statement, adding that public opinion favoured hanging condemned criminals.

He said the leading Buddhist monk Omalpe Sobitha had advised him to resume hangings and not to abandon his war on narcotics.

Sri Lankan courts routinely hand down death sentences to drug offenders, murderers and rapists but it is automatically commuted a term of life imprisonment.

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court earlier this month suspended Mr Sirisena's moves to hang four drug convicts. The court banned any executions until it rules on a petition seeking a declaration that hanging breaches the country's constitution.

The next hearing in the case is in October.

Sri Lanka's last hangman retired in 2014, but officials said they had selected two new executioners from a pool of candidates.

More about

Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Attacks terrorism Drugs drug offences
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family&#039;s life a misery
Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Sammi Cheng includes Andy Hui in her selfie as move divides fans
Sammi Cheng includes Andy Hui in her selfie as move divides fans
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
OG founder&#039;s grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover&#039;s husband
OG founder's grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover's husband
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Fashion obsessives&#039; Singapore label is a labour of love
Fashion obsessives' Singapore label is a labour of love
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert

SERVICES