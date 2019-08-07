The dugong show: 24-hour webcast shows star Thai sea cows Mariam and Jamil

Jamil the dugong.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A round-the-clock webcast starring two beloved baby dugongs in Thailand named Mariam and Jamil went live on Sunday, allowing a more in-depth look at the celebrity sea cows.

Mariam captured hearts in viral social media posts last month showing her playfully nuzzling up to rescuers in shallow waters off southwestern Thailand, while Jamil washed ashore further up the coast a week ago.

The orphaned dugong duo are being held separately, but anyone with an internet connection can see them through a 24-hour live-stream that has eight camera angles and scheduled feeding times.

"We show them live because we don't want people to disrupt them by going to see them at the current locations," said Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, director of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

He said cameras will also help with monitoring their recovery.

A little after 2pm Jamil was seen splashing away in a small pool in the Phuket centre.

Normally dugongs do not leave their mothers until they are a little more than a year.

Mariam the dugong being cared for by park officials and veterinarians from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on Libong island. 
PHOTO: AFP

Mariam is female and believed to be about six months old, while Jamil is half her age.

Experts say interest in the dugongs has helped galvanise awareness in ocean conservation.

Both were found in southern Thailand, home to about 250 dugongs, which are closely related to the manatee and classified as vulnerable.

The slow-moving mammals feed on sea grass but are at risk from habitat loss, water pollution, and nets used in fishing.

A Thai Princess gave Jamil his name, which means "handsome sea prince" in the Yawi language used in southern provinces by Malay Muslims.

The dugongs are the latest marine creatures to make headlines in Thailand.

Last year a whale died off the country's coast after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags.

More about

Wildlife conservation
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here&#039;s what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
Airbnb Luxe: Here's what a $4,000-a-night Bali villa looks like
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals
90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals this week
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
All you need to know about birthmarks
All you need to know about birthmarks

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore&#039;s kaya toast, confesses to eating &#039;50 pieces&#039; before performance
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore's kaya toast, confesses to eating '50 pieces' before performance
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans

SERVICES