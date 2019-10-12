Duterte to end martial law in Philippine south after 2 years

MANILA, Philippines - President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to end more than two years of martial law in the southern Philippines after government forces considerably weakened Islamic militant groups there with the capture and killing of their leaders, his spokesman said on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Mr Duterte placed the Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of local militants aligned with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group and backed by foreign fighters occupied buildings, a commercial district and communities in Marawi city starting May 23, 2017, in the worst security crisis Mr Duterte has faced.

Troops quelled the disastrous siege after five months of intense airstrikes and ground offensives with the help of American and Australian surveillance aircraft, but Congress approved an extension of martial law in Mindanao three times after Mr Duterte warned that militants continued to recruit fighters and plot attacks.

Mr Duterte decided not to further extend martial law, which expires at the end of the year, after his defence and security advisers provided an assessment that "the terrorist and extremist rebellion" has been weakened with the losses of the militants' leaders and a drop in crime in the region, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

"The palace is confident on the capability of our security forces in maintaining the peace and security of Mindanao without extending martial law," Mr Panelo said in a statement.

"The people of Mindanao are assured that any incipient major threat in the region would be nipped in the bud."

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has told Mr Duterte that Muslim militants can no longer carry out an attack like the siege on Marawi, which left more than 1,000 mostly militants dead, along with troops and civilians, and turned the mosque-studded city's commercial and residential areas into a wasteland of burned and pock-marked buildings and houses.

Troops have also made significant progress in efforts to defeat the decades-old communist insurgency in the region, Mr Lorenzana said.

The attack reinforced fears that the ISIS group was gaining a foothold in in South-east Asia despite its battle defeats in Iraq and Syria.