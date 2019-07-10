Duterte says he has muscle disease that causes eyelid to droop

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has a chronic neuromuscular disorder called myasthenia gravis that is causing one of his eyelids to droop.

Duterte made the comment about his condition while speaking on Saturday to the Filipino community in Russia, where he was on a working visit.

"It is a nerve malfunction," Duterte said, explaining to the crowd why one eye appears smaller than the other. His remarks were contained in a transcript that was emailed to the media in the Philippines on Sunday.

There is no cure for myasthenia gravis, an illness that causes muscle weakness, but treatment can help relieve symptoms.

The firebrand leader, 74 is known for a busy schedule and for giving long speeches, often several a day. Several disappearances from public view in the past fueled rumours he is in declining health. The government has repeatedly denied that.

Duterte's latest comments could raise more questions about the state of his health.