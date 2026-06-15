Off-duty Thai police officer allegedly shoots taxi motorcyclist dead, injures 2 over fare dispute

An off-duty police officer in Bangkok allegedly shot dead a taxi motorcyclist and injured two others following an argument over a fare in the early hours of Sunday (June 14).

The incident took place in Din Daeng district where police were alerted to reports of gunfire involving a group of taxi motorcyclists at about 2.35am, police said.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the 37-year-old taxi motorcyclist Purit Mangthisan dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back, hip, and thigh.

Two other motorcyclists were also injured. One was shot in the thigh, while other suffered wounds to the right thigh and left hand.

Both were taken to hospital.

Police later recovered nine 9mm shell casings, 18 rounds of live ammunition, one magazine, and bullet fragments at the scene.

Sequence of events leading to the shooting

According to the Thai police, the suspect approached the motorcycle taxi stand at about 2.20am to inquire about a fare to his residence. He later felt the price was too high and declined the service.

The taxi motorcyclists later suggested he take a taxi instead, leading to an argument.

Surveillance footages showed the two motorcyclists then allegedly attacking the officer before the shooting.

The suspect, who later surrendered to the police, was identified as Police Lance Corporal Namthap Pakwatana, 32.

Police said Namthap claimed the dispute began over a fare, during which he was allegedly assaulted first before he acted in self-defence.

A relative of Namthap told investigators he had a mental health condition and was on medication.

Namthap faces several charges, including intentional murder, attempted murder, and carrying a firearm in a public place without permission or necessity.

Police investigations are ongoing

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com