Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude strikes southern Philippines

MANILA — A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao island, in southern Philippines, on July 11, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake was at a depth of 630km, GFZ said.

The Philippines' seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks were expected.

The Philippines is in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

[[nid:691609]]