Earthquake hits off Taiwan coast, no impact to island

TAIPEI — An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck off Taiwan's sparsely populated eastern coast on Sunday (Dec 24), the island's weather bureau said, but was barely felt on the land.

The earthquake's epicentre was in the sea off Taiwan's Taitung county, at a depth of 16.5 km, the weather bureau said.

It reported only minor shaking in the county, a largely rural area. The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

