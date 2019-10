MANILA - A 6.6-magnitude quake struck on Tuesday (Oct 29) in the southern Philippines, with authorities saying they expect damage to the area.

The tremor hit the island of Mindanao in nearly the same region where a deadly quake struck earlier this month, the US Geological Survey said.

USGS originally said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8.

There was no threat of a tsunami, USGS added.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude at 6.7.

This story is developing.