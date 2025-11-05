6.2-magnitude earthquake hits offshore of Indonesia's Sulawesi, no tsunami potential

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Sulawesi on Wednesday (Nov 5) morning at 7.32am (Singapore time).

According to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the tremor was recorded off the island's northern coast, in the Minahasa Peninsula, at a depth of 103km.

This marks the second major earthquake to strike the country recently. Just last week, on Oct 28, a magnitude 6.6 quake hit the Banda Sea near Indonesia's Maluku Islands, occurring at a depth of 137km.

Similar to the Oct 28 quake, BMKG said there was no tsunami threat.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

