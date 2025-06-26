Efforts on to reconstruct events that caused Air India crash, says India government

NEW DELHI — Efforts are underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the Air India plane crash this month that killed 260 people, and identify contributing factors, India's civil aviation ministry said on Thursday (June 26).

A team led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau began extracting data from the black boxes on June 24, and the crash protection module from the front black box has been retrieved, with its memory module accessed and data downloaded, the ministry said.

"The analysis of CVR (cockpit voice recorder) and FDR (flight data recorder) data is underway," it said in a statement.

[[nid:719510]]