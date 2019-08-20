Elderly in Hong Kong looking to China for affordable care in retirement

HONG KONG - After spending time with his 84-year-old mother in a senior care home in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, David Lee walked up to the supervisor and asked to reserve a place there for his own retirement.

Lee, a 56-year-old from just across the border in Hong Kong, moved his mother, who has Alzheimer's and other ailments, into Yee Hong Heights two months ago as it became more difficult for him to care for her.

An increasing number of people like him are moving outside Hong Kong - one of the world's most expensive cities - to mainland China for cheaper and better retirement options.

"My mother had been queuing for two years for a space in a senior care home in Hong Kong, and she only waited two months before getting a space here," Lee said.

It is a marked departure from the scepticism that greeted the Hong Kong government a few years ago when it tried to encourage seniors to retire in China's Guangdong province as part of an effort to ease a housing shortage.

Many then were concerned about cultural differences, medical services and a lack of insurance coverage in the mainland.