Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

PHOTO: YouTube/VOA News
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Elephants are often known as gentle giants but they can do some serious damage when they go rogue.

Two elephants injured at least 18 people after they ran amok at a procession in Sri Lanka on Sept 7, according to local media reports.

The incident happened during the procession of Kotte Raja Maha Vihara, an annual religious festival.

Footage of the parade shows the moment the elephants broke free from the procession and ran into the crowd, trampling on festival-goers in their path and causing chaos.

The elephants, dressed in ornate costumes and adorned with lights, appeared to be distressed.

18 people were treated at two hospitals and 16 have been discharged, officials from the hospitals told Associated Press on Sept 9.

One of the remaining casualties is being observed for possible abdominal damage while the other is being treated for an injured ear, they added.

Photo: YouTube/VOA News

Despite the disruption, the procession eventually continued as planned.

These processions, also known as peraheras, take place several times a year and feature hundreds of dancers, musicians, and acrobats marching alongside elaborately dressed elephants. 

They hold cultural and religious significance for locals and often attract tourists from far and wide.

But according to Sanguden Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation, there is a dark side behind the festivities and glitzy costumes that tourists may not be aware of.

Tikiiri is not the only one who has become the victim of abuse in the name of the Holy Spectacle. Every year almost a...

Posted by Save Elephant Foundation on Thursday, 5 September 2019

Chailert said: "Every day, after their tiring nighttime walk, they are chained and disturbed by many tourists. They have virtually no time to even get a short nap. In the late afternoon after they are bathed, they are dressed and readied to walk again."

She also pointed out how the festivals can be stressful for elephants, and added: "They shuffle along through the smoke and dark, to the cadence of drums and chains jangling, eyes filled with the light from their adornments, ears never to be satisfied with the noise of the forest."

The overworked elephants' elaborate costumes often conceal their poor health.

Just last month, animal rights activists called on tourists to boycott Sri Lanka's animal attractions after pictures of Tikiri, an emaciated elephant forced to march in a procession, went viral.

This is Tikiiri, a 70 year old ailing female. She is one of the 60 elephants who must work in the service of the...

Posted by Save Elephant Foundation on Tuesday, 13 August 2019

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Sri Lanka animal welfare viral videos

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES