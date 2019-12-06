Encephalitis from lychees kills 31 children in India

PATNA, INDIA - At least 31 children have died in northern India in the last 10 days from a deadly brain disease believed linked to a toxic substance found in lychee fruit, health officials said on Wednesday (June 12).

The deaths were reported from two hospitals in Bihar state's Muzaffarpur district, famed for it lush lychee orchards, officials said.

The children all showed symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), senior health official Ashok Kumar Singh told AFP, adding most had suffered a sudden loss of glucose in their blood.

"The health department has already issued an advisory for people to take care of their children during the hot summer when day temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius," Mr Singh said.