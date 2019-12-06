Encephalitis from lychees kills 31 children in India

A child arrives in a hospital due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome as family members react in Muzaffarpur, India.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PATNA, INDIA - At least 31 children have died in northern India in the last 10 days from a deadly brain disease believed linked to a toxic substance found in lychee fruit, health officials said on Wednesday (June 12).

The deaths were reported from two hospitals in Bihar state's Muzaffarpur district, famed for it lush lychee orchards, officials said.

The children all showed symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), senior health official Ashok Kumar Singh told AFP, adding most had suffered a sudden loss of glucose in their blood.

"The health department has already issued an advisory for people to take care of their children during the hot summer when day temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius," Mr Singh said.

At least 40 other children complaining of similar symptoms were being treated at intensive care units.

"We are trying our best to save them," said Dr S.P. Singh, the chief medical officer of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.

The outbreaks of the disease have happened annually during summer months in Muzaffarpur and neighbouring districts since 1995, typically coinciding with the lychee season.

Known locally as Chamki Bukhar, the disease claimed a record 150 lives in 2014.

In 2015, US researchers had said the brain disease could be linked to a toxic substance found in the exotic fruit.

They also said more study was needed to uncover the cause of the illness, which leads to seizures, altered mental state and death in more than a third of cases.

Outbreaks of neurological illness have also been observed in lychee-growing regions of Bangladesh and Vietnam.

More about

india Illnesses
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
iKON&#039;s B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
TV host Ah Xiang caught cheating with Cheryl Hsieh, apology leaves us confused
TV host Ah Xiang caught cheating with Cheryl Hsieh, apology leaves us confused
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Protest against China extradition bill paralyses Hong Kong
Protest against China extradition bill paralyses Hong Kong
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
Five Guys burger chain finally lands in Singapore and we can&#039;t wait
Five Guys burger chain finally lands in Singapore and we can't wait
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home

LIFESTYLE

16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Good deals must share June 10-16: Free McDonald&#039;s breakfast on Father&#039;s Day and $1 durian hotpot
Free McDonald's breakfast on Father's Day, $1 durian hotpot and other deals
Thai fashion brand Pomelo opens first overseas store in Singapore
Thai fashion brand Pomelo opens first overseas store in Singapore
Sleep habits linked with blood sugar control in diabetes and prediabetes
Sleep habits linked with blood sugar control in diabetes and prediabetes

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
Casting call made for &#039;American HBO series filming in Singapore&#039; - could it be Westworld?
Casting call made for 'American HBO series filming in Singapore' - could it be Westworld?
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Japanese man &#039;pushed&#039; onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
Japanese man 'pushed' onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones

SERVICES