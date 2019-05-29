Everest logjam fails to thwart climber's record 14-peak bid

Mountaineers Nirmal Purja (left) and Mingma David Sherpa during a press conference in Kathmandu on May 28, 2019
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

KATHMANDU - Former Gurkha soldier Nirmal Purja remains on target to conquer the world's 14 highest mountains in a record-breaking seven months despite death-defying queues on the biggest peak of them all.

Waiting for more than seven hours last week to get to the top of Everest and then back to the safety of his camp - in a pile-up that he documented in a photo that has gone viral - injected doubts into Purja's minute-by-minute strategy.

"My plan was to climb Everest and Lhotse as fast as possible, breaking my own previous record but that day, I was stuck in traffic," Purja told AFP back in the comfort of Kathmandu.

In 2017, the ex-British special forces member climbed the two mountains in a record 10 hours and 15 minutes.

"I sat four hours on the way up and three and half hours on the way down and that kind of made me (worry) like I won't be able to achieve the record," he said.

In the end, the phenomenal 35-year-old climber completed the 8,848m Everest, Lhotse at in 48 hours and 30 minutes, according to his backup team.

The iconic photo Purja snapped of the queue of mountaineers leading up to the summit has triggered calls for better management of the crowds and screening of climbers to avoid fatalities.

"Of course there are certain worries - you are cold and you cannot move," said Purja.

Other climbers said that some of those who attempted to climb Everest were grossly unprepared.

Nepal issued a record 381 Everest permits this season and a short weather window resulted in some teams waiting several hours in the "dead zone", running out of oxygen and risking fatal exhaustion.

Purja was better prepared.

A teenager when he joined the British Gurkha service, he was inspired to start Project Possible by his 2017 climbs.

But tackling the world's 14 highest mountains in seven months was radically ambitious. Purja says he will complete the mission by November.

In the 1980s, it took Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka seven years, 11 months and 14 days to climb the 14 peaks.

South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho managed the feat in about a month less without supplemental oxygen.

"When I first said I would climb all 14 highest mountains in seven months, everyone said it was impossible. I am doing this to prove the power of the concept of possible," he said.

Purja is to leave for Pakistan within a week to climb the next five mountains, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, while raising funds for his expeditions. He expects his next climb to start in June.

"I absolutely believe I am one in eight billion people who can do this... in terms of decision-making ability, stamina, endurance. everything," he said.

More about

Mount Everest Climbing
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
Singapore beats Sweden, South Korea to top list of 176 as best country for children
Singapore beats Sweden, South Korea to top list of 176 as best country for children
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall

LIFESTYLE

Instagram accounts to follow for a daily dose of inspiration
Instagram accounts to follow for a daily dose of inspiration
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: Haagen-Dazs Hilton&#039;s Free Scoop Day on May 31st
Free Haagen-Dazs ice-cream and other deals this week
The deadliest countries to travel in by road, rail and air
The deadliest countries to travel in by road, rail and air
Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes
Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned

SERVICES