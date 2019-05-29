Everest logjam fails to thwart climber's record 14-peak bid

KATHMANDU - Former Gurkha soldier Nirmal Purja remains on target to conquer the world's 14 highest mountains in a record-breaking seven months despite death-defying queues on the biggest peak of them all.

Waiting for more than seven hours last week to get to the top of Everest and then back to the safety of his camp - in a pile-up that he documented in a photo that has gone viral - injected doubts into Purja's minute-by-minute strategy.

"My plan was to climb Everest and Lhotse as fast as possible, breaking my own previous record but that day, I was stuck in traffic," Purja told AFP back in the comfort of Kathmandu.

In 2017, the ex-British special forces member climbed the two mountains in a record 10 hours and 15 minutes.

"I sat four hours on the way up and three and half hours on the way down and that kind of made me (worry) like I won't be able to achieve the record," he said.

In the end, the phenomenal 35-year-old climber completed the 8,848m Everest, Lhotse at in 48 hours and 30 minutes, according to his backup team.