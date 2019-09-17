Ex-Foxconn chairman Terry Gou drops Taiwan presidential bid in surprise move

TAIPEI - Terry Gou, founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, in a surprise move on Monday (Sept 16) said he will not contest in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election.

Gou, Taiwan’s richest person with a net worth of US$7.6 billion (S$10.5 billion) according to Forbes, said in a statement late on Monday he would not join the already competitive race, after losing the presidential nomination from the opposition, China-friendly Kuomintang party (KMT) in mid-July.

“I have decided not to join the petition to run for president in 2020,” Gou said in a statement, apologising to supporters who had urged him to run for the presidency.

“I’d also like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for your support and love,” Gou said.

“Although I did not contest in the presidential election, it doesn’t mean I have given up politics,” he said, adding he would continue to push for the policies he proposed during the KMT primaries. He did not elaborate.

Gou’s decision was a surprise to many amid widespread expectations he could run for the presidency as an independent, a move that could have complicated President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election bid and spelled trouble for KMT, whose presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu, is struggling in opinion polls.