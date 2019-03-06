Ex-Japanese envoy kills reclusive son over fears he might run amok: Media

Tokyo metropolitan police said they arrested Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, on June 1 for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his son with a knife.

TOKYO - Fearing that his reclusive son might cause the public harm, a former top bureaucrat in Japan stabbed the 44-year-old to death, domestic media said, days after a mass stabbing by another recluse shook the nation.

The incidents spotlight Japan's growing legion of adult hikikomori, as they are known - people who live at home with their parents and seldom, if ever, venture out, spending their days in hermit-like seclusion.

Tokyo metropolitan police said they arrested Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, last Saturday (June 1) for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his son with a knife. On Monday, media said he was now a murder suspect after the man died.

National broadcaster NHK said Kumazawa, a former envoy to the Czech Republic, told investigators his alarm over his son was provoked by news last week of a knife-wielding man who slashed at a group of schoolgirls, killing two and injuring 17.