Fake news amplifies fear and confusion in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Murder disguised as suicide. A secret massacre at a subway station. Impending "terrorist" attacks: false news online is amplifying fear and confusion in Hong Kong as months of pro-democracy unrest turns increasingly violent in the real world.

Using half-truths, carefully-edited video, and selective reporting, both the pro-democracy and pro-Beijing camps push their own protest narrative - and even fact checking doesn't always help people understand what's going on.

"I just assume everything is fake until I have seen sources from both sides and more than two news agencies I trust are reporting the same," Hong Kong resident Michael Wu, 27, told AFP.

Opposing camps are locked in "echo chambers" of misinformation online, said Mr Wu, with genuine, neutral news sources being drowned out online.

"People on each camp only 'fact check' sources within their own echo chamber," Mr Wu said.

"Even when the truth is out, people are also ready to believe in whatever fake news that would advance their cause or ideology."

Local fact-checking Facebook page Kauyim Media, which has more than 140,000 followers and posts quick, real-time debunks of viral disinformation, said fake news was "amplifying the fear, hatred and confusion among Hong Kong residents".

"The damage has been done and will take a long time to rectify," Kauyim told AFP.