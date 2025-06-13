'Family love keeps me going': Thai, 46, walks 700km to quit cannabis addiction

They say family support is the best motivation — and for Piya, 46, those words couldn't be more true.

In an effort to quit his cannabis addiction, Piya has embarked on a 700km walk across Thailand from Ratchaburi province to Chiang Mai.

Armed with just a pair of clothes and sheer determination, he is slogging on by collecting and selling empty cans to afford basic meals, reported Thailand news portal Thaiger.

He has been on the road for the past 20 days, seeking shelter in temples, by the roadside, and even at police stations.

"I've battled various addictions in the past and managed to quit all but cannabis," he was quoted as saying.

He also noted how "I'm doing this for my family, (and) their love keeps me going".

Piya has been receiving emotional support from his 74-year-old mother and his sister, who regularly check on his well-being by phone.

On June 9, officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, along with local authorities and healthcare workers, visited him in a town called Sukhothai where he was resting.

Healthcare workers treated his injured feet, provided basic necessities and replaced his broken phone so he could stay in contact with his family.

Now 400km into his journey, Piya remains determined to kick his drug habit, improve his health, and find employment.

According to the Bangkok Post, officials have praised him for his inspiring story and unwavering commitment.

[[nid:718711]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com