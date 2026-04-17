Family in Thailand accidentally leaves daughter behind at petrol station, drives home 130km away

It was a normal visit to a beach at Cha-am, Petchaburi province, for a Thai family.

But it turned bizarre after they stopped at a petrol station for a toilet break.

They accidentally left behind their six-year-old daughter at the kiosk and drove home in Nong Prue district, more than 130km away, Thai publication Thaiger reported on Thursday (April 16).

The girl had gone to the toilet, but when she returned, the family had left. They had arrived in three vehicles, Ch7 reported.

Petrol station employees found out that the girl had been left behind by the family and contacted the local police station for assistance.

Officers attempted to contact the child's parents, but were unable to because she could not recall any licence plate numbers or her parents' phone numbers.

Using the child's name as keyword, the police were able to search the civil registry system and identify her parents, Khaosod reported.

Officers then contacted the girl's father, who lives in Bangkok, informing him that his daughter was with them at a police station in the Nong Prue district of the Kanchanaburi province which is nearer to where the family lives, according to Ch7 News.

The father then asked his relatives to help pick his daughter up.

While in the care of the police, the child was reportedly frightened, but officers ensured her safety until her guardians returned to take her home.

A now-deleted Facebook post by the Khao Din Police Station stated that they are "happy to be of service".

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khooyihang@asiaone.com