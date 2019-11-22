Fearful wait for justice a decade after Philippine massacre

A file photo taken on Nov 25, 2009, shows a backhoe lifting a mangled vehicle unearthed from a shallow grave after gunmen shot at least 22 people in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao province, the Philippines.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

MANILA - A decade after 58 people were killed in the Philippines' worst political massacre, none of the alleged masterminds have been convicted yet, leaving families fearful that justice may never come.

Though a verdict is now due next month over the bloodshed that drew international outrage, there is no guarantee of a conviction and the painfully slow-moving trial could still be derailed by corruption or even violence.

"We are afraid for the life of the prosecutor or even our judge," said Mary Grace Morales, whose sister and husband were among 32 journalists killed in the attack, making it one of the world's deadliest on media workers.

In the years since leaders of the Ampatuan political dynasty were accused of masterminding the Nov 23, 2009 massacre, at least four witnesses have been killed before they could testify and death threats have been common.

Ampatuan family leaders, who ruled the impoverished southern province of Maguindanao, are charged with organising the mass killing in a bid to quash an election challenge from a rival clan.

"We are just praying that nothing happens in the next month," added Morales, referring to the verdict that the Supreme Court ordered be delivered by Dec 20 for some 100 defendants.

The trial has moved at a glacial pace, with allegations of bribery and delay tactics against the dynasty's lawyers, which previously included Salvador Panelo, now President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman.

However, even routine cases can take years to make it through the Philippine court system, which is notoriously overburdened, underfunded and vulnerable to pressure from the powerful.

Many people with a vested interest in halting the case remain free. Of the nearly 200 defendants charged, about 80 are still at large, including 14 Ampatuans.

"These are dangerous people. They have been involved in many killings," said Nena Santos, a lawyer who represents 38 of the victims' families, referring to the suspects.

Santos said she believes the prosecution will secure convictions of at least the main players, but added "of course the final judgment depends on the judge".

This case is particularly high-profile as it was carried out in broad daylight on a convoy carrying an Ampatuan family rival's wife, relatives, lawyers and the journalists, who were killed in a hail of gunfire.

Word spread quickly and the victims' bodies were found in roadside pits hastily dug with a government-owned excavator.

The killing drew international outrage and exposed how then Philippine President Gloria Arroyo had tolerated the Ampatuans' heavily-armed militia as a buffer against Muslim rebels.

Experts warn that despite the outrage and politicians' promises of reform, many underlying factors in the slaughter have not been rooted out in the Philippines.

The killings would not have been possible without a heavily armed militia, yet the nation's south is still awash in guns after generations of insurgency and weak government control.

Deadly violence between rivals and supporters also remains a fact in the country's elections, where political power is a path to wealth in a nation where millions live in deep poverty.

Political power is frequently concentrated in the hands of family dynasties, which get protection from national politicians in need of local votes.

"Since the massacre, and the subsequent arrest of some members of the Ampatuan family, the local power dynamics in Maguindanao have changed very little," Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch's deputy Asia director, told AFP.

Though the Ampatuans no longer hold top elected posts in Maguindanao, at least 25 of them won local seats in May's elections, results show.

Sajid Ampatuan, who is charged with murder over the massacre and spent five years in a Manila jail while on trial, has been elected mayor twice since being released on bail.

In the Philippines, as long as one has not been "convicted with finality", he or she can legally hold office while on trial or appealing.

"I'm a victim too," he told AFP in 2016. He did not reply to recent requests for comment.

More about
PHILIPPINES crime

TRENDING

Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S&#039;porean warned for facilitating it
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice

SERVICES