Fights break out as Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen visits New York

People engage in scuffles outside Grand Hyatt hotel, where Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is supposed to stay during her visit to the US, in New York City.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

NEW YORK - Police in New York had to break up fights between supporters and opponents of Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday (July 11) during a visit to the United States which has infuriated Beijing.

Taiwanese media broadcast footage of the clashes outside the Grand Hyatt, where Ms Tsai is staying during her two-day US trip.

Opponents of Ms Tsai - many waving Chinese flags - chanted slogans and fought with supporters, while one man was seen being detained and handcuffed by police.

Ms Tsai is spending two days in New York ahead of a visit to diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at Taipei Economic and Cultural OFfice in New York during her visit to the US, in New York City, US, July 11, 2019.
Photo: Reuters

Normally, the head of a state passing through American soil would not spark controversy but Taiwan has long found itself in a precarious and unusual diplomatic situation.

The democratic island has ruled itself for seven decades but most countries do not recognise it, including the United States, which switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

Yet Washington remains its most powerful unofficial ally and biggest arms supplier.

China sees Taiwan as part of its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

It bristles at any countries that might lend Taiwan diplomatic support or legitimacy.

With the US currently engaged in a trade war with China, relations between Taipei and Washington have warmed considerably.

Unlike the last three American presidents, who were wary of angering Beijing, Mr Donald Trump has ramped up relations with Taiwan.

Last week, the State Department approved US$2.2 billion (S$2.9 billion) arms sale to Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles, the first big-ticket military deal for the island in years.

Ms Tsai transited through the US during a trip to the Pacific earlier this year, as well as last year's visit to Paraguay and Belize, both prompting official Chinese protests.

"Taiwan will not succumb to intimidation," her office said in a statement released as the US visit kicked off, without specifically mentioning China. "All difficulties will only strengthen our determination to go out to the international community."

On Thursday evening, Ms Tsai met with envoys from the 17 remaining countries that still recognise Taiwan.

She will attend a business forum on Friday and meet students on Saturday morning before heading to the Caribbean.

Ms Tsai will visit Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, and St Kitts and Nevis, which all recognise Taiwan.

China has poached five of Taipei's dwindling number of allies since Ms Tsai became president in 2016.

Haiti has vowed to maintain ties with Taipei despite neighbouring Dominican Republic establishing relations with China last year.

Taiwan pledged a US$150 million development loan to Haiti, while Beijing reportedly offered the Dominican Republic investments and loans to the tune of US$3 billion.

More about

Taiwan United States of America
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singapore &#039;poor&#039;, &#039;less developed&#039; and &#039;very dangerous&#039;: Online comment riles internet
Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng&#039;s rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
Does 5566's Tony Sun have a new bae?
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
6 things I wish I knew before I became a &#039;micro-influencer&#039;
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell

LIFESTYLE

Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

Home Works

Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation

SERVICES