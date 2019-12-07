Fights break out as Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen visits New York

People engage in scuffles outside Grand Hyatt hotel, where Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is supposed to stay during her visit to the US, in New York City.

NEW YORK - Police in New York had to break up fights between supporters and opponents of Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday (July 11) during a visit to the United States which has infuriated Beijing.

Taiwanese media broadcast footage of the clashes outside the Grand Hyatt, where Ms Tsai is staying during her two-day US trip.

Opponents of Ms Tsai - many waving Chinese flags - chanted slogans and fought with supporters, while one man was seen being detained and handcuffed by police.

Ms Tsai is spending two days in New York ahead of a visit to diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at Taipei Economic and Cultural OFfice in New York during her visit to the US, in New York City, US, July 11, 2019.

Photo: Reuters

Normally, the head of a state passing through American soil would not spark controversy but Taiwan has long found itself in a precarious and unusual diplomatic situation.

The democratic island has ruled itself for seven decades but most countries do not recognise it, including the United States, which switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

Yet Washington remains its most powerful unofficial ally and biggest arms supplier.

China sees Taiwan as part of its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

It bristles at any countries that might lend Taiwan diplomatic support or legitimacy.

With the US currently engaged in a trade war with China, relations between Taipei and Washington have warmed considerably.