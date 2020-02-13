Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

A bouquet for Valentine's Day? Groundbreaking.

This Filipino man, however, found the perfect way to put a thoughtful spin on one of the most cliche gifts out there — adding some virus-fighting essentials.

The result: a romantic yet practical anti-coronavirus bouquet that has stolen the hearts of netizens in the Philippines and beyond.

Rigel Thomas Morre, a vlogger and filmmaker from Cebu, shared his creation in a Facebook post on Jan 30, saying: "I want you guys to be safe and healthy and virus-free!"

The bouquet featured essential supplies such as face masks, soap, alcohol, hand sanitiser, and of course, some flowers.

The 22-year-old also announced that five lucky girls would have the chance to win one for themselves. All they had to do was like the post. (Sorry men, you're out of luck.)

Hi, Pwede manguyab? DAKONG CHAR PERO DON’T LET THAT DISTRACT YOU FROM THE FACT THAT naa na confirmed cases sa Corona... Posted by Rigel Thomas on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Morre's post attracted droves of positive comments from the ladies, who were practically swooning.

One wrote: "Sweet and gentlemen [sic] as always. That's what we really need."

Another got straight to the point, declaring: "I love you forever."

Morre made good on his word, personally delivering the bouquets to the winners of the giveaway on Feb 4.

THANK YOU SA PAG JOIN SAKONG GIVEAWAY!! 😍 #ANTICORONABOUQUET!! ana bitaw ko maninood ko guys! 💐 Winners: Camille... Posted by Rigel Thomas on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

He came up with the idea to lighten the mood after he noticed that people were worried about the virus outbreak, he told Cebu Daily News.

The anti-coronavirus bouquet only cost him about 600 pesos (S$16.50) to put together and will be one of his gifts to his girlfriend this Valentine's Day, he added.

While the Philippines confirmed its third coronavirus case on Feb 5, there is reportedly no evidence of local transmission.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

