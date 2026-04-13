Fire breaks out at 46th-storey restaurant in Taipei; 5 in hospital, over 300 evacuated

More than 300 people were evacuated and five sent to hospital after a fire broke out at a 46th-storey buffet restaurant in Taipei's Xinyi District on Monday morning (April 13).

Inparadise restaurant is situated in Breeze Xinyi mall, according to the Taipei Times.

More than 15 fire engines, five ambulances and four command vehicles were sent to the mall to provide assistance.

The fire was subsequently extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Among the five sent to hospital, four were restaurant employees who suffered from smoke inhalation, United Daily News reported.

The other was a 60-year-old woman.

In footage shared on social media, thick smoke can be seen fogging up the hallways as people evacuated the building.

Some were also seen covering their mouths and noses to protect themselves from the smoke.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by a burning kitchen exhaust duct that produced heavy smoke, Taiwan News reported.

Following the blaze, an area of around five square metres was affected and kitchen paraphernalia was also burned.

The Feastogether Corporation, who owns Inparadise restaurant, apologised for the incident, sharing that restaurant staff immediately took steps to contain the fire, local media reported.

They also promised to ensure "maximum service" to the affected customers and co-operate with the investigations.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com