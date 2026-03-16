Fire breaks out in vicinity of Dubai International Airport after drone attack, Dubai Media Office says

A fire caused by a drone attack on Monday (March 16) near Dubai International Airport had been contained with no injuries reported, but flights were temporarily suspended, Dubai authorities said.

"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks", the Dubai media office said on X.

Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since ​the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb 28, with targets including US diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels ​and residential and office buildings.

A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks.

But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, and all have condemned Iran.

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