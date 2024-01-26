Fire at a hospital in Iran's capital contained, no fatalities: State media

DUBAI — A huge fire that broke out at a hospital in Iran's capital Tehran was contained on Thursday evening (Jan 25), state media reported, with an official saying the blaze had engulfed the building's exterior facade.

There were no fatalities, Tehran Fire Department spokesperson Jalal Maleki told state TV, adding that the cause of incident was under investigation.

"So far, we have not received any reports about any badly wounded person. The fire mainly affected the exterior of the hospital building," Maleki said, adding that the fire started at 1900 local time (11.30pm Singapore time).

State TV said earlier that the area around the Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran have been cordoned off and the hospital was being evacuated.

ALSO READ: Shop fire in China's Jiangxi province kills 39, traps others