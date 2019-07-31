In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis

The victim being sent to the hospital.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

These may be some wise words to live by, considering what happened to a 56-year-old man surnamed Chen, in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

On July 24, Chen's genitals were snipped off by his ex-wife, 58-year-old Lee, in a fit of jealousy.

The pair had been divorced for less than a month and it's been reported that Lee supports Chen financially because the latter has been unemployed for the past two years.

ATTACKED DURING SEX

According to Taiwanese media, Lee seduced Chen and during sexual intercourse, she took out a pair of scissors that was hidden underneath the bed and cut off his genitals.

The woman then flushed his penis down the toilet and reportedly splashed acid on him.

The attack left Chen bleeding profusely with just one centimetre of his manhood attached. Shaken, he hid in the bathroom where he called the cops and shouted: "Help! Someone's trying to kill me!"

When the police arrived, they found an unconscious Lee who had overdosed on sleeping pills.

"IF I CAN'T HAVE IT, NO ONE CAN"

Authorities said that during the attack, Lee apparently exclaimed: "If I can't have it, no one can."

Both Chen and Lee were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment and are currently in stable conditions.

The severed penis was never recovered and doctors said that Chen's reproductive functions would be severely compromised.

Neighbours who were interviewed were not surprised about the attack as they revealed that the couple quarrelled very often.

