Five bodies spotted in search for climbers missing in Indian Himalayas

Climbers Anthony Sudekum (L, back), Rupert Whewell (2L, back), Mark Thomas (3L, back), Matt Powell (4L, black), Kate Armstrone (5L, back), Martin Moran (C, back), Richard Payne (4R, back), John McLaren (3R, back), Ruth McCance (2R, back), Ronald Beimel (L, front), Ian Wade (2L, front), Zachary Quain (C, front) and Chetan Pandey (R), Liaison Officer of Indian Mountaineering Foundation pose for a picture before leaving for their expedition in Munsiyari town in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India May 13, 2019.

NEW DELHI - Five bodies were spotted high on a mountain in the Indian Himalayas on Monday during an aerial search for eight climbers feared swept away in an avalanche last week, a government official said.

The climbers - four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India - were reported missing by colleagues on Friday after they failed to return to their base camp near Nanda Devi, India's second highest mountain.

An air force helicopter spotted the five bodies on a flight over the area where they went missing, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, the top government official in the nearby Pithoragarh district.

"Four bodies can be seen together and a fifth slightly away from the others," he said.

The search mission was now working on the assumption that all eight climbers had been killed, he said.

"We are trying to retrieve the bodies. We believe the other three will be nearby," he said.