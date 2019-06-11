Flames and fireworks as Myanmar fire balloon fest opens

A hot-air balloon is seen in the sky during the Tazaungdaing festival of light in Taunggyi, Myanmar, on Nov 4, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

TAUNGGYI, Myanmar - The gigantic hot-air balloon folded into itself and fell in a ball of flames, scattering onlookers below at the beginning of Myanmar's stunning yet treacherous fire balloon festival.

Nobody was hurt this time, but every year, several are injured at the event in Shan State's capital Taunggyi, a highlight of the annual Tazaungdaing festival of light that marks the end of the rainy season.

The celebration is rooted in Buddhism and draws tens of thousands each day.

It has become a "festival for the whole of Burma", competition judge Thein Zaw, 54, told AFP in between balloon inspections.

After months spent working on their designs, competing teams launch - or try to launch - some 200 homemade devices over the course of the 10-day festival.

They are weighed down with frames carrying hundreds of fireworks or candles, and a miscalculation on when to light the rockets can result in a fiery catastrophe.

Points are scored for aesthetics, teamwork, height reached, and the duration of time spent in the air, explained Mr Thein Zaw, who has been on the judges' panel for 13 years.

On Monday evening (Nov 4), the competition began after a dancing display by many of Shan's ethnic groups and the release into the night sky of hundreds of traditional lanterns - albeit many with the modern twist of a company sponsor name emblazoned on their sides.

"I've been coming to this event every year since I was a kid," enthused Ms Thuzar Lin, 26, after a kaleidoscopic shower of fireworks from her group's creation rained on admiring onlookers.

Lanterns are seen in the sky during the Tazaungdaing Lighting Festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar, on Nov 4, 2019. PHOTO: AFP

Most teams boast a mixture of men - who normally handle the gunpowder and wield the huge flaming torches used to set light to the burners - and women.

This year, for the first time, a launch field had been fenced off - much to the disappointment of many thrill-seeking regulars, who in previous years enjoyed front-row seats to the action.

"It's really changed the atmosphere. You can't get involved like before," said 31-year-old Zu Zue ruefully.

The last fatalities were in 2014, when three were killed as a balloon crashed onto the crowd below.

More about
MYANMAR Festivals/Celebrations

TRENDING

Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy&#039;s penis in botched surgery
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES