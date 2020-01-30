Flash floods, landslides kill 9 in Indonesia

Indonesians clean their homes and cutlery along the river in Jakarta on Jan 3, 2020, after flooding triggered by heavy rain.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

MEDAN, Indonesia - Flash floods and landslides have killed at least nine people and forced thousands into temporary shelters on Indonesia's Sumatra island, the local disaster agency said on Thursday (Jan 30).

Torrential rain in North Sumatra this week sparked the disaster, with most victims drowning or hit by logs swept away in the current, the agency added.

"We suspect (two victims) were killed after getting hit by logs," said Mr Safaruddin Ananda Nasution, head of Central Tapanuli's disaster mitigation agency.

Rampant illegal logging in the area may have contributed to the disaster by loosening the soil and making it susceptible to landslides, he added.

Several thousand residents have fled to shelters.

This month, record rains triggered flooding and landslides that killed nearly 70 people in and around Jakarta, which is on neighbouring Java island.

Entire neighbourhoods in Indonesia's capital - a megalopolis home to around 30 million people - were submerged in floodwaters that forced tens of thousands into shelters.

The South-east Asian archipelago is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season, which started in late November.

More about
Flooding INDONESIA Natural Disasters

TRENDING

Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
What&#039;s Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong&#039;s favourite CNY memory in JB?
What's Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong's favourite CNY memory in JB?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES