Floating sweatshops: Is the fish you eat caught by 'slaves'?

JAKARTA - Enslaved, beaten, malnourished, and so desperate for water he had to collect condensation to drink: Mr Rahmatullah left Indonesia seeking better prospects at sea - instead he endured a living hell.

The global fishing industry is riddled with forced labour, anti-trafficking experts say, warning that consumers are unaware of the "true cost" of the seafood they buy in stores and restaurants.

Exploited workers face non-payment, overwork, violence, injury, and even death. Indonesia and South-east Asia are major sources of such labour, and unscrupulous brokers target the poor and uneducated with promises of good wages at sea.

Mr Rahmatullah was told he was heading to Peruvian waters where he would receive a US$400 (S$552) a month salary, plus a per tonne bonus, but he was allegedly duped by an Indonesian recruiting agency and trafficked to Somalia, where he spent nine brutal months aboard a Chinese fishing vessel, working 18-hour days.