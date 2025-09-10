Floods in Bali kill at least 6, officials say

JAKARTA — Floods on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali have killed at least six people this week and blocked off major roads in the capital, officials said on Wednesday (Sept 10), disrupting a busy travel destination.

Continuous heavy rains between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning brought down two buildings in Bali's capital Denpasar, killing four people, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, the head of the island's search and rescue agency.

Two more people have died and 85 have been evacuated in the region of Jembrana, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday.

Flooding continued to hit Bali as of Wednesday, the agency chief Suharyanto told reporters.

Access to the island's international airport near Denpasar was limited as only trucks could use the roads, Nyoman said.

Videos on social media, which Reuters could not authenticate, show floods on major roads leading to complete gridlock.

About 200 rescuers have been dispatched, Nyoman said.

Heavy rain also led to flooding in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara where four people have been killed, the disaster mitigation agency said.

