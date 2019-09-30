Floods kill 113 in north India in late monsoon burst, jail and hospital submerged

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LUCKNOW, India - Heavy rains have killed at least 113 people in India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, officials said on Monday (Sept 30), as flood waters swamped a major city, inundated hospital wards and forced the evacuation of inmates from a jail.

India's monsoon season that begins in June usually starts to retreat by early September, but heavy rains have continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods.

An official said that at least 93 people had died in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh since Friday after its eastern areas were lashed by intense monsoon showers.

Rising water levels forced authorities to shift 900 inmates from a prison in eastern Ballia district, police officer Santosh Verma said.

In neighbouring Bihar, an impoverished agrarian region that was hit by floods earlier this year, the death toll from the latest bout of rain reached 20 on Monday, a state government official said.

Bihar's capital city of Patna, home to around two million, has been badly hit, with waist-deep flood waters across many streets entering homes, shops, and even the wards of a major hospital.

In some parts, authorities deployed boats to rescue residents.

"The rains have stopped, but there is water-logging in many areas," Bihar's Additional Secretary in the Disaster Relief Department, Mr Amod Kumar Sharan, said.

In its bulletin on Monday, India's Meteorological Department said the intensity of rainfall over Bihar was very likely to reduce. Showers in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to abate this week.

Weather department officials said this month that monsoon rains were likely to be above average for the first time in six years.

More about
india Floods weather

TRENDING

Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North &#039;trash flat&#039;
Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Joanne Peh &#039;disappointed&#039; that sex scene in Last Madame didn&#039;t show more
Joanne Peh 'disappointed' that sex scene in Last Madame didn't show more
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites: Competition watchdog
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
&#039;What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers&#039;, penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
'What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers', penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
Thai model death &#039;scandal&#039; casts spotlight on murky industry
Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry

LIFESTYLE

Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
I did an &#039;Eat, Pray, Love&#039; trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue

Home Works

7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome

SERVICES