Floods kill 113 in north India in late monsoon burst, jail and hospital submerged

LUCKNOW, India - Heavy rains have killed at least 113 people in India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, officials said on Monday (Sept 30), as flood waters swamped a major city, inundated hospital wards and forced the evacuation of inmates from a jail.

India's monsoon season that begins in June usually starts to retreat by early September, but heavy rains have continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods.

An official said that at least 93 people had died in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh since Friday after its eastern areas were lashed by intense monsoon showers.

Rising water levels forced authorities to shift 900 inmates from a prison in eastern Ballia district, police officer Santosh Verma said.

In neighbouring Bihar, an impoverished agrarian region that was hit by floods earlier this year, the death toll from the latest bout of rain reached 20 on Monday, a state government official said.

Bihar's capital city of Patna, home to around two million, has been badly hit, with waist-deep flood waters across many streets entering homes, shops, and even the wards of a major hospital.