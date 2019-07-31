Fly buzzes Duterte as he attacks Philippine priests

The fly buzzed around Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as he spoke at a school in Manila.
PHOTO: Twitter/Chonayuino
AFP

MANILA - A fly that interrupted his speech was working under the orders of priests, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte joked on Tuesday (July 30), as he launched a new verbal attack on the country's influential Catholic church.

The fly buzzed around Duterte as he spoke at a school in Manila, landing on his forehead and cheek and causing him to flap his arms in a futile bid to swat away the pesky insect.

"I've had a fight with priests for a long time," the 74-year-old strongman said without missing a beat.

"This fly is taking orders from them. It has been following me for some time," he added, drawing laughter from the audience.

Duterte later cursed the fly when he missed flicking it with a finger as it landed on a microphone.

"Wait until I'm done with my speech. I will smash you with the manuscript," he said.

Earlier, Duterte said the Catholic church's dogma was "simply not acceptable to my God-given common sense".

"I have a God. I just don't want to be saddled with religions," he said.

The Philippine president has a history of criticising the Catholic church, which counts some 80 percent of the nation's more than 100 million people as believers.

Last year he angered church leaders by taking aim at the biblical version of man's creation, saying: "Who is this stupid God?".

Church leaders have been critical of his policies, including an anti-narcotics crackdown that has left thousands dead.

They also oppose his calls for bringing back capital punishment.

Tuesday's fly incident was not the first time an insect has ruined one of his public engagements.

In May, a cockroach crawled up his shoulder and down the front of his shirt as he spoke at a campaign rally ahead of congressional elections.

Duterte later joked that the bug belonged to the opposition.

More about

PHILIPPINES Rodrigo Duterte
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it

LIFESTYLE

How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
$1 movie tickets for seniors at Cathay Cineplexes
$1 movie tickets for seniors at Cathay Cineplexes

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American sci-fi show
&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice

SERVICES