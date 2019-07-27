Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic

Hungry, but don't have cash? No problem, bring plastic waste and get a free meal, said the mayor of an Indian city where the country's first "garbage cafe" will open next month.

The small restaurant in the eastern city of Ambikapur will provide hearty food to homeless and poor people and encourage citizens to keep their streets clean, said mayor Ajay Tirkey.

"Everybody is welcome to donate plastic. The cafe will be mainly run by women... Preparations are in full swing!" he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Wednesday.

Single-use plastics are banned in many states, but Indians still generate 26,000 tons of plastic waste every day, according to government data. The waste is often dumped in streets, drains and landfills.

Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) to set up 'Garbage Cafe' to provide food to citizens in exchange of plastic waste. Ajay Tirkey, Mayor says, "We are providing free food to those who bring 1 kg of plastic to us, it will help us in keeping the city clean." pic.twitter.com/r7dBXwkqFp — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

The Garbage Cafe, inspired by similar cafes that have opened in countries including Cambodia and Belgium, wants to change that.

In exchange for one kilogram of plastic, the cafe will serve a curry with rice, lentils, and papadams, said Tirkey, estimating that would take a couple of hours to collect.

For half that weight, punters will receive a breakfast of samosas, lentil doughnuts or stuffed flatbreads.