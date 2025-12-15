Football fans riot after Lionel Messi makes mere 20-minute appearance at event in India

A day of excitement quickly devolved into chaos when football superstar Lionel Messi made a mere 20-minute appearance during a welcome event to kickstart his tour of India.

The 2022 World Cup winner was scheduled to make a 45-minute appearance at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday (Dec 13), reported Reuters.

Nearly 80,000 fans filled the open-air stadium, according to local reports, with fans paying between 3,500 rupees (S$50) and 12,000 rupees to get a glimpse of the renowned player.

The event kicked off with Messi arriving to cheers from the crowd, as he made a round on the pitch and waved to fans.

He was surrounded by a big entourage, however, and was obscured by a large group of officials and celebrities, upsetting adoring fans who failed to get a good look at him.

The Argentina and Inter Miami forward was also whisked away by security 20 minutes into the event, causing an uproar amongst fans who began rioting in a display of their outrage.

Videos of the incident circulating online showed angry fans climbing over the fence and storming onto the pitch chanting "We want Messi", while others ripped the stadium seats and hurled items towards the pitch.

"I can't believe there was so much mismanagement," said Eddie Lal Hmangaihzuala who spoke to Reuters, adding that he travelled over two days to attend the event yet hardly got a glimpse of the star.

Another fan told the National Herald that she felt "cheated", having been told by organisers that Messi would be at the event for nearly two hours.

Chaos ensued on the pitch, with police being forced to use batons to disperse the crowd and maintain order.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal state, took to X after the event and apologised to Messi.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she said, adding that she ordered a probe into the incident after being "deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement".

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.



I… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025

Director general of the West Bengal police, Rajeev Kumar, told local media that the event's chief organiser, Satadru Dutta, has been detained and will be in police custody for 14 days.

