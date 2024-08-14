Former Bangladesh PM Hasina demands probe into July 'killings and vandalism'

DHAKA — Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina called on Tuesday (Aug 13) for action against those involved in "killings and vandalism" in the country last month, her first comments since violent protests forced her to flee to India.

Around 300 people died in the demonstrations that began as protests against employment quotas but spiralled into a movement seeking Hasina's overthrow.

Hasina's statement, issued on X through her son, came hours after a court ordered a probe into her role in the death of a grocery shop owner during the protests.

Many people died "in the name of revolution" in July, Hasina said.

"I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," she said.

Other members of her government also face criminal action, with former law minister Anisul Huq and Hasina's adviser Salman F Rahman arrested for allegedly "instigating" the murder of two people, police said on Tuesday.

The case against Hasina — the first following the protests — was filed by Amir Hamza and accepted by Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate's court after a hearing, Hamza's lawyer Anwarul Islam said, adding that police have been ordered to investigate.

Six others accused in the case include Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of Hasina's Awami League party, former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and senior police officials.

Hamza alleged grocer Abu Saeed was hit by a bullet while crossing the street on July 19 as police fired on protesters in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

The complainant blamed Hasina, who had called for strong action to quell the violence, for the shooting.

Hamza said he was not related to Saeed but approached the court because Saeed's family could not afford to file the case.

"I am the first ordinary citizen who showed the courage to take this legal step against Sheikh Hasina for her crimes. I will see the case to an end," Hamza told Reuters.

Hasina could not be immediately reached for comment. Quader's phone was switched off, while Kamal did not answer his phone when Reuters tried to reach him.

Bangladeshi student leader Nahid Islam, now part of the interim government, said recently that Hasina must face trial for the killings during her term.

Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh when the caretaker government decides on holding elections, her son has said.

