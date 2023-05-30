Former Canadian soldier extradited to Thailand over gang killing

BANGKOK - Canadian national Matthew Dupre has been successfully extradited to Thailand in connection with the 2022 killing of a criminal gang member, the Thai authorities said on Monday (May 29), after the former soldier arrived in Bangkok on a special air force flight.

Dupre, 38, is wanted for the alleged murder of suspected criminal Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead in Phuket in February 2022, Central Investigation Bureau commissioner Jirabhop Bhuridej told a news conference.

“The deceased is connected with the United Nation Gang and was linked to the murder of one of the leaders of another gang, called the Red Scorpion, in Canada,” Lieutenant-General Jirabhop said.

Police footage showed Dupre in handcuffs and surrounded by police on an airplane. The extradition involved a Royal Thai Air Force flight after commercial airlines declined requests for transport over safety concerns, Thai police said.

“We have to get hold of the suspect so that he can be prosecuted under the Thai judicial system,” said state prosecutor Intranee Sumawong, adding that Dupre would not face a death penalty under the extradition Bill.

“We have to ensure that there is security in Thailand and uphold our reputation that this country is safe to live in,” she said.

An Alberta court approved the extradition of Dupre last December.

