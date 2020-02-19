Former South Korean president jailed after losing appeal

PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

SEOUL - Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak was taken to prison on Wednesday (Feb 19) to begin a 17-year term for bribery and embezzlement after losing an appeal against a lighter sentence.

Lee, in office from 2008 to 2013, was briefly jailed in 2018 after being sentenced to 15 years and fined 13 billion won (S$15 million), but was granted bail while he appealed.

He was found guilty of creating slush funds of tens of millions of dollars and accepting bribes from Samsung Electronics in return for a presidential pardon for its chairman, Lee Kun-hee, who was jailed for tax evasion.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Seoul's Central District Court ordered a heavier sentence, saying Lee "did not show a sign of remorse or sense of responsibility" for his wrongdoings.

He instead blamed civil servants he worked with and Samsung employees, the court said.

Several South Korean presidents have ended up in prison after leaving office - often as a result of investigations started by political rivals.

Lee's successor, Park Geun-hye, is currently serving 32 years in jail for bribery and abuse of power after being ousted in 2017 over a nationwide corruption scandal that prompted massive street protests.

Another former leader, Roh Moo-hyun, committed suicide after being questioned in a corruption probe involving his family.

More about
South Korea Corruption Bribery Politics and Government

TRENDING

This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
WHO says &#039;no indications&#039; of coronavirus cases in North Korea
WHO says 'no indications' of coronavirus cases in North Korea

Budget 2020

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES