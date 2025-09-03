Former Thai MP dances nude in shrine to fulfil vow after her prayers for Paetongtarn to be removed as PM come true

How far would you go to see your wish fulfilled?

For a former MP in Thailand, performing a nude dance was an acceptable trade to see former Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra removed from her post, according to multiple Thai publications on Monday (Sept 1).

In a Facebook post that day, Amarat Chokepamitkul said: "Today I came to fulfil a vow, as a promised that if Prime Minister Paetongtarn left office before the end of 2025, I would dance naked."

Paetongtarn, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was ousted last Friday (Aug 29) after a leaked phone call between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen drew criticism from the public as she had allegedly compared herself to his niece, seeking sympathy and undermining the Thai military.

With her wish fulfilled, Amarat, 61, had to reciprocate — she visited a shrine in Nakhon Pathom province on Monday and performed the dance, Thai publication Thaiger reported on Tuesday (Sept 2).

It was witnessed by the province's administration, as well as some of her friends.

In a video post later that day, she uploaded a video of her performance, showing how she had presented offerings at the shrine before entering a barricaded square of white cloth.

She then took off her clothes — her modesty hidden — and handed her belongings to a woman standing on the other side of the barricade.

Amarat then performed the dance, while some watched.

Upon completing her dance, she was handed a fresh set of clothes, paid respects at the shrine once more before leaving.

She later admitted to Thai media that she is not superstitious and that she made the vow out of annoyance and frustration, but felt compelled to keep her word.

Amarat also apologised for not notifying the public in advance, explaining that she was afraid the venue might get too crowded or that someone might intervene while she was performing the ritual, Thairath reported.

