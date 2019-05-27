Former Thai PM and influential royal adviser Prem Tinsulanonda dies at 98

Thailand's former Prime Minister and President of the Royal Privy Council Prem Tinsulanonda is seen during an official event in Bangkok, Thailand.

BANGKOK - Former Thai prime minister and influential royal adviser General Prem Tinsulanonda, a towering figure over decades of turbulent politics and military interventions, died on Sunday at age 98 of heart failure, the royal palace said.

In a career that spanned decades, Prem most recently played a role in organising the ornate coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn this month. He served briefly as the country's regent shortly after King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the current monarch's father, died in 2016 after a 70-year reign.

As chairman of the prestigious Privy Council of royal advisers, Prem held one of the country's most powerful unelected positions. He also sat as honorary advisor on the board of several of the country's most prominent businesses including its largest bank, Bangkok Bank and its largest conglomeration, Charoen Pokphand Group.

Having served as army chief, he was seen by political analysts as having significant influence with Thailand's powerful royalist military which has staged 13 coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.