Four members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river

PHOTO: Unsplash
AFP

NEW DELHI - A newly married woman and three other family members were swept away and drowned while trying to take a selfie in a fast-flowing river in southern India, police said Monday (Oct 7).

The group of six were holding hands and standing in waist-deep water when one woman stepped into a sudden drop in the riverbed and slipped, pulling the others with her, a local police officer told AFP.

The woman's husband managed to save one woman but the rest of them - including his wife and a 14-year-old boy - drowned, the Press Trust of India reported.

Experts warn that youngsters obsessed with social media are going to extreme lengths to post selfies seen as daring and risky.

In May, three teens taking photos on a railway track in Haryana state jumped onto a second track when they saw an approaching train, not realising another train was coming, and were crushed to death.

In 2017 three students taking selfies on a railway bridge in the southern state of Karnataka were killed after being hit by an express train.

The same year a man died in Odisha after an elephant wrapped its trunk around him and crushed him to death as he tried to take a selfie with the animal.

A study last year by researchers from the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences said 259 people across the world had died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017.

The highest number of selfie deaths was reported in India followed by Russia, the United States and Pakistan, it said.

More about
india Drownings death

TRENDING

Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives&#039; care, says Desmond Lee
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives' care, says Desmond Lee
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Boy, 3, taken to hospital after he got knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Baby boy&#039;s death could be due to &#039;unintentional suffocation&#039; after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Baby likely to have suffocated to death after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding

LIFESTYLE

10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school

SERVICES