Four members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river

NEW DELHI - A newly married woman and three other family members were swept away and drowned while trying to take a selfie in a fast-flowing river in southern India, police said Monday (Oct 7).

The group of six were holding hands and standing in waist-deep water when one woman stepped into a sudden drop in the riverbed and slipped, pulling the others with her, a local police officer told AFP.

The woman's husband managed to save one woman but the rest of them - including his wife and a 14-year-old boy - drowned, the Press Trust of India reported.

Experts warn that youngsters obsessed with social media are going to extreme lengths to post selfies seen as daring and risky.

In May, three teens taking photos on a railway track in Haryana state jumped onto a second track when they saw an approaching train, not realising another train was coming, and were crushed to death.