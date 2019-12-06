Four passengers die in 'unbearable' heat on Indian train

Four people died in "unbearable" heat while travelling by train in northern India, which has been in the grip of a heatwave for two weeks, officials and passengers said Tuesday.

The four died on Monday while travelling from Agra - the city of the Taj Mahal - to Coimbatore in the country's south.

"Heat seems to be a factor," Indian Railways spokesman Ajit Kumar Singh said, "it is really unfortunate".

"When the train was approaching Jhansi, we got a call from the on-board staff that one of the passengers is unconscious.