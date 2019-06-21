Foxconn chairman Terry Gou hands over reins to new committee ahead of Taiwan presidential bid

Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou told Reuters he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks.

TAIPEI - Foxconn chairman Terry Gou said on Friday (June 21) that he will hand over the running of the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer to a new operations committee, as he prepares to contest Taiwan's presidential elections next year.

The 68-year-old Foxconn founder was speaking at the company's annual general meeting in Taipei, where a few hundred shareholders and supporters braved the heat to watch a live broadcast on big screens.

The Apple supplier, whose full name is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, unveiled a leadership overhaul last week that will see more executives involved in its daily operations.

Mr Gou, who announced his presidential bid in April, told Reuters that he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks.

He is expected to retain a seat on the company's new board, but Foxconn said last week - at its first investor relations conference - that the development of his presidential bid would affect his future role on the board.

Taiwan's election follows a period of increasing tension between Beijing and Taipei, with Mr Gou seeking to represent the China-friendly opposition Kuomintang (KMT).