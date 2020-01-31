French man killed in avalanche on Japan ski mountain

Japanese media gathering at a ski resort in Tomamu in central Hokkaido, on Jan 30, 2020, following an avalanche.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

TOKYO - The body of a French man was found on Friday (Jan 31) after an avalanche struck a northern Japanese mountain where he was backcountry skiing with seven other French citizens, local police said.

The death of Mr Sylvain Lethier, 38, was confirmed after a rescue team found his body off the slopes of the Tomamu ski resort in the northern Hokkaido region, a brief police statement said.

The avalanche happened on Thursday afternoon, when the group of eight went off the resort's ski courses to venture into the untouched snow on the mountain.

Seven of the group were able to descend on their own by Thursday evening after the avalanche, leaving Mr Lethier, who was "unconscious and in critical condition", according to a local fire official.

Tomamu is home to a sprawling resort belonging to Club Med, the French-headquartered company owned by China's Fosun Group.

The Hokkaido region boasts powdery snow that is popular with skiers.

More about
Japan Accidents Natural Disasters

