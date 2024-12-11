Friend for life: Mourning dog in Thailand dies at owner's funeral

Heartbroken by its owner's death, a dog in Thailand cried at the funeral and died on Dec 4.

According to Khaosod, the dog named Judo had been raised by its owner since it was a puppy.

Judo's owner was a 75-year-old woman Somfoi. She was survived by her 46-year-old daughter, Natiwan.

At Somfoi's funeral held in Kamphaeng Phet, Natiwan told reporters that her mother had been admitted to the hospital due to poor health and died four days later.

Despite being a healthy dog, Judo fell sick and refused to eat once her mother was hospitalised, Natiwan said.

Judo's condition deteriorated in the days leading up to its owner's death on Dec 3.

As funeral rites were carried out, Judo laid down near its owner's coffin with tears running down its face, and died soon after.

"Perhaps mum wanted to take Judo along with her," Natiwan said.

Judo was later buried in the family's backyard, Thairath reported.

The family's other dog, Chao Chok, noticed Judo being wheeled to the backyard and even circled the area after it was buried, as if looking for its friend.

