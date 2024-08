On frontline island, Taiwan president rejects China's rule for freedom

KINMEN (Taiwan) — Taiwan wants to continue its free way of life and rejects being ruled by China's Communist Party, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Aug 23, during a visit to a frontline island between the two sides to mark a key battle with Chinese forces.

China's military carried out another round of manoeuvres around Taiwan as Lai was making the comments, underscoring what Taiwan's government views as Beijing's ongoing efforts to undermine regional peace and stability.

Taiwan has controlled the Kinmen and Matsu islands, which are located just off the Chinese coast, since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists.

No peace treaty or armistice has ever been signed.

China's coast guard has since February conducted regular patrols around Kinmen, the scene of on-off fighting during the height of the Cold War, following the death of two Chinese people on a speedboat which Beijing blamed on Taipei.

On his first trip to Kinmen since assuming office in May, Lai laid a wreath and bowed his head in respect at a memorial park for the 66th anniversary of a clash with Chinese forces, known as the start of the second Taiwan Strait crisis.

Addressing veterans at a lunch and speaking off the cuff, Lai said he grew up with stories of the battle as his uncle served in Kinmen.

Taiwan must resist China's threats, he added.

"Our aim is that we hope for peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is a country that ardently loves peace. Taiwan's people are kind," he said.

Soldiers pay their respects at the ceremony. PHOTO: Reuters

"We are no longer trying to retake the mainland. But we are also unwilling to be ruled by the Communist Party. We want to continue a life of democracy, freedom, human rights and rule of law. Right?" Lai added, to shouts of "yes!".

Shortly after Lai returned to Taipei, Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 27 Chinese military aircraft operating around the Taiwan Strait on Friday, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" with Chinese warships. It did not give an exact location.

Taiwan sent its own forces to keep watch, the ministry said, using its usual wording for when China carries out such activities.

The ministry reports almost daily Chinese air force and naval missions operating around Taiwan.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the latest combat patrol was related to Lai visiting Kinmen.

Lai, speaking to the veterans and their families, said the Taiwanese government continues to strengthen and spend more on the military and will defend the territory's sovereignty.

Taiwan's defence spending will rise 7.7 per cent in 2025, outpacing expected economic growth, as it adds fighter jets and missiles to strengthen its deterrence against a rising threat from Beijing.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly denounced Lai as a "separatist". He rejects Beijing's sovereignty saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future, but has also offered talks with China.

Jessica Chen, Kinmen's Member of Parliament from Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, wrote on social media on Aug 23 that her home should "not become a war zone".

"The two sides of the Taiwan Strait need peace," she added, having met Song Tao, the head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in Beijing on Aug 22 to discuss re-opening the islands to Chinese tourists.

Kinmen at its closest is less than 2km away from Chinese-controlled territory.

The 1958 crisis was the last time Taiwanese forces battled with China on a large scale.

In August that year, Chinese forces began more than a month of bombardment of Kinmen, as well as Matsu, including naval and air battles, seeking to force them into submission.

Taiwan fought back with support from the United States, though the crisis ended in a stalemate. Taiwan observes Aug 23 every year as the date it fended off the Chinese attack.

Formerly called Quemoy in English, Kinmen today is a popular tourist destination, though Taiwan maintains a significant military presence there.

