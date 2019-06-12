Fury erupts after girl raped, killed and burned in latest sex crime

Students of Maharani's women's college protesting against the brutal gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad city.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PATNA, India - A girl in eastern India was allegedly gang raped and shot dead, police said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of sexual assaults that has sparked angry protests across the country.

Police suspect that the victim, whose age and identity was not known, was gang-raped, killed and her body burned before being dumped in a field in Buxar town in Bihar state.

"We received (her) burnt body on Tuesday, a day after she went missing from her house in Buxar town," a police official told AFP.

The officer said they were still awaiting a medical report.

The incident comes on the heels of the brutal gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad city last week.

A gang of four men deflated a tyre on her scooter and lured her to a truck yard with the promise of fixing it.

Police said the men then raped and murdered her before setting the body on fire under an isolated bridge.

The horrific crime has triggered protests across India, with demonstrators urging the authorities to ensure rape cases are tried quickly and those convicted punished without delay.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in capital New Delhi demanding speedier punishments for rapists.

Cases in India often languish for years under the country's labyrinthine judicial system.

Some of the protesters called for violent and instant reprisals.

"If women chop off the heads of a few of these rapists, then automatically we'll see society change for the better," said protester Kanchan Giri, who was carrying a sword.

Swati Maliwal, head of the Delhi Women's Commission, announced she was going on hunger strike to demand a law stipulating that those who rape minors are hanged within six months of conviction.

"I am demanding strict and swift punishment," she said, sat with the protesters.

