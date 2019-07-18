Garuda scraps inflight photo ban amid online uproar

The plan was introduced after travel blogger Rius Vernandes posted unflattering photos on a Garuda flight, including a handwritten menu on note paper that he described as the business class menu.
PHOTO: YouTube/Rius Vernandes
Reuters

JAKARTA - Indonesian flag carrier Garuda withdrew a proposal to stop passengers taking photos in cabins on Wednesday (July 17) after being mocked over a plan that was introduced after a travel blogger posted unflattering photos on a flight.

Rius Vernandes, who has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, on Saturday posted photos and videos showing him holding a handwritten menu on note paper that he described as the business class menu on his Garuda flight from Sydney.

Garuda said on Twitter the menu was not for passengers but had been meant as a notice for flight attendants.

On Tuesday, a directive from the airline instructing cabin crew to stop passengers taking photos and videos mid-air was leaked on social media.

The issue has inflamed passions in a country that is one of Instagram's biggest markets worldwide and where posting travel "selfies" is hugely popular.

Garuda in a statement on Wednesday said the directive had been an internal document that had now been revised to make clear it was just appealing to passengers to respect the privacy of other passengers and flight crew on duty when taking photos.

"This appeal is also based on reports, suggestions and input from customers/passengers who feel uncomfortable and disturbed by the shooting and documentation of activities without prior permission," Garuda spokesman Ikhsan Rosan said, adding it was also intended to ensure its flights complied with rules and regulations.

View this post on Instagram

Guys, gw sama elwi dapat panggilan dari polisi mengenai masalah ini. Kami di laporkan atas dugaan melakukan tindak pidana pencemaran nama baik. Gw yakin kalian tau kalau gw TIDAK ADA maksud sama sekali untuk mencemarkan nama baik siapapun. ⁣ ⁣ Gw sangat minta support kalian soal ini. Semua nya. Siapa pun. Kalian semua punya suara. Terutama teman2 influencer. Gw harap kalian bisa bantu share dan support gw dalam masalah ini karena gw gak mau di masa depan ketika kita review sesuatu dengan apa adanya, ketika kita memberikan kritisi yang membangun, kita bisa di pidana. ⁣ ⁣ Gw akan menghormati segala peraturan hukum yang ada dan akan menjalani semua ini. Gw sama sekali tidak merasa mencemarkan nama baik. Gw tidak takut. Tapi tidak ada kah cara yang lebih kekeluargaan dalam menyelesaikan masalah ini?

A post shared by Rius Vernandes (@rius.vernandes) on

Rosan told Reuters that there was no link between the intended directive and the blog post by Vernandes.

Vernandes did not respond to a request for comment but told his Instagram followers he had received an apology from the airline over the service on the flight.

But in a later post he said both he and his fiance had been reported to police for alleged defamation over the post.

The head of Garuda's labour union, Tomy Tampatty, told Tempo news website that several airline employees had filed a police report accusing the bloggers of "causing a negative perception...towards the country's national flag carrier".

Garuda's Rosan said the company itself had not filed a report, only "union employees".

Jakarta's Soekarno Hatta airport chief, Victor Togi Tambunan, said Vernandes and his fiancée had been reported to police over claims they had broken Indonesia's broad internet defamation laws though they had not been made suspects.

The policies of airlines around the world over taking photos in the cabin appear to vary depending on the carrier.

More about

Airlines Social media
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 'clubs' offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover&#039;s boyfriend
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: &#039;I don&#039;t care&#039;
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: 'I don't care'
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him

LIFESTYLE

Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters

SERVICES