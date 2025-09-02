Gauze left in cervix during childbirth: Thai woman seeks $20,000 compensation

A 20-year-old woman in Thailand is demanding 500,000 baht (S$19,900) in compensation after suffering months of pain in her abdomen after giving birth. The pain had persisted despite several rounds of hospital visits, she alleged.

The cause of the pain was found to be a piece of gauze which had been left in her cervix, which led to a chronic infection.

Local news sources reported that the woman from Sakhon Nakhon province, identified as Parichat by Workpoint News, had given birth on May 10 this year.

But on June 17, she returned to the hospital she had given birth due to severe abdominal pain. According to Thai news outlet Honekrasae, Parichat had noticed a piece of gauze protruding from her genital area and also detected a foul smell.

At the hospital, doctors removed the gauze and the woman hospitalised for 10 days, after which she was prescribed antibiotics and discharged.

But on July 8, Parichat suffered abdominal pains again and returned to the same hospital. She was given another round of medication and told to go home.

With no respite, she returned to the hospital on July 18, and was again asked to go home after undergoing an X-ray and urine test.

On Aug 7, after still experiencing pain, she decided to go to another hospital and was admitted for a week. After an internal examination, she was told by doctors that she had a chronic infection.

Honekrasae reported that Parichat had initially filed a complaint with the Sakon Nakhon Provincial Health Office in July, upon which officials agreed to award her compensation of 90,000 baht (S$3,585).

But she has since appealed for 500,000 baht in compensation instead, due to the prolonged physical and emotional distress, her lawyer Kittichai Sattaraj told reporters.

According to Matichon Online, Sattaraj said that Parichat was unable to work due to the pain, leaving her without income for four months, which amounted to about 50,000 baht.

Around 30,000 baht in costs were also incurred as her husband had to hire a car to transport her to the hospital each time.

She was also unable to breastfeed her newborn due to her continued use of antibiotics, incurring another 12,000 baht in costs for formula milk powder.

In response to the claims, Workpoint News reported on Aug 29 that the hospital's director had acknowledged the lapse in care and said that it will continue to treat Parichat until she recovers.

Her appeal for more compensation will also be reviewed by a committee, the director said.

