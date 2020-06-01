Ghosn fled by bullet train, Japan vows to bolster border controls

TOKYO - New reports emerged on Monday (Jan 6) on how fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail in Japan, as the country’s justice minister said border controls would be bolstered after the escape.

The 65-year-old executive skipped bail nearly a week ago, fleeing Japan where he was awaiting trial on multiple counts of financial misconduct that he denies.

The details of his escape remain spotty, with Japan saying it is still investigating how he slipped past strict security measures imposed as part of his bail conditions.

Citing people involved in the investigation, Nippon Television Network (NTV) said on Monday that Ghosn boarded a “shinkansen” bullet train from Tokyo’s Shinagawa station on Dec 29.

He got off at a station in western Osaka, arriving around 7.30pm and taking a taxi to a hotel near Kansai Airport, NTV said.

He is thought to have taken a private jet the same day from the airport, bound for Istanbul, where he switched planes and continued to Beirut.

Last week, local media reported that Ghosn was caught on security camera leaving his Tokyo home by himself around noon on Dec 29.

But the exact circumstances of his departure from Japan are still shrouded in mystery.

The justice ministry said it did not have records of Ghosn departing Japan.